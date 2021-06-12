Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- 36-year-old conservative party leader signals generational shift in S. Korean politics (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- First-ever party leader in 30s in S. Korean history (Kookmin Daily)
-- 30-something party leader upends old politics (Donga Ilbo)
-- First-ever party leader in 30s signals generational shift in Korean politics (Segye Times)
-- Main opposition party selects first-ever leader in 30s (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 36-year-old becomes opposition party leader on hope for change (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 30-something with no election win upends politics (Hankyoreh)
-- Lee Jun-seok rewrites history (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 36-year-old Lee Jun-seok shakes S. Korean politics (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- MZ generation Lee Jun-seok becomes typhoon in S. Korean politics (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
(LEAD) Moon apologizes over 'unjust death' caused by 'evil practice' in barracks during Memorial Day speech
-
(2nd LD) Distancing rules again extended, revamped restrictions set to be implemented in July
-
(LEAD) S. Korean bishop named to head Vatican Congregation for Clergy
-
Lee Jun-seok wins surprise victory to head main opposition as youngest-ever leader
-
Koreans begin to get Janssen vaccine amid rising hope of normal life
-
Air Force says KF-16 accident was caused by bird