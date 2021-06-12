Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

June 12, 2021

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- 36-year-old conservative party leader signals generational shift in S. Korean politics (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- First-ever party leader in 30s in S. Korean history (Kookmin Daily)
-- 30-something party leader upends old politics (Donga Ilbo)
-- First-ever party leader in 30s signals generational shift in Korean politics (Segye Times)
-- Main opposition party selects first-ever leader in 30s (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 36-year-old becomes opposition party leader on hope for change (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 30-something with no election win upends politics (Hankyoreh)
-- Lee Jun-seok rewrites history (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 36-year-old Lee Jun-seok shakes S. Korean politics (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- MZ generation Lee Jun-seok becomes typhoon in S. Korean politics (Korea Economic Daily)
