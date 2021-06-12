Arrest warrant requested for 2 Air Force officers in sexual harassment case
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- Military prosecutors have requested arrest warrants for two Air Force noncommissioned officers for allegedly trying to persuade a female subordinate who later took her own life to drop a sexual harassment complaint, the defense ministry said Saturday.
The victim, identified only as MSgt. Lee, was allegedly groped and suffered other abuse by a colleague in a car after a drinking session in March. She was found dead at her home inside the base in the western city of Seosan late last month. The colleague surnamed Jang was put under arrest on June 2 on charges of sexual harassment.
A military court in the defense ministry is to hold a hearing Saturday afternoon before deciding whether to issue an arrest warrant for the two officers -- a senior master sergeant and a warrant officer.
The two, both surnamed Noh, are accused of failing to report Lee's sexual abuse complaint against Jang to their superiors and trying to persuade her to drop the case, according to investigators.
The victim was affiliated with the 20th Wing in Seosan at the time of the incident. She applied for and was granted a transfer to another base but took her own life a few days later.
The military prosecutors earlier this week raided the police corps of the Air Force headquarters and the police squadron of the 20th Fighter Wing to see if they properly conducted the initial probe into the case.
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong last week tendered his resignation amid intense public fury, and President Moon Jae-in accepted the offer immediately.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
(LEAD) Moon apologizes over 'unjust death' caused by 'evil practice' in barracks during Memorial Day speech
-
(2nd LD) Distancing rules again extended, revamped restrictions set to be implemented in July
-
(LEAD) S. Korean bishop named to head Vatican Congregation for Clergy
-
Koreans begin to get Janssen vaccine amid rising hope of normal life
-
Air Force says KF-16 accident was caused by bird
-
Man sent to prosecution over filming, sharing nude videos of boys, men