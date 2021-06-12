With ticket to next round booked, S. Korea coach still wants victory in World Cup qualifier

"I think we've done an excellent job defensively and we've not given up a lot of scoring chances," Bento said. "If we are to keep our streak alive, we have to finish our scoring chances on offense, so that we don't allow any counterattack opportunities to the other side. We have to apply pressure and stay active on defense. With the afternoon kickoff and hot weather, it's going to be impossible to maintain heavy pressure for the full 90 minutes. We have to be smart about how we defend."