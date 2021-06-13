Moon, Merkel agree to cooperate on equitable global vaccinations
CORNWALL, Britain, June 12 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Germany agreed Saturday to work together for the production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines, Cheong Wa Dae said.
President Moon Jae-in met with Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G-7) summit under way in the southwestern British county of Cornwall.
Moon said it is meaningful that South Korea has an opportunity to discuss major international issues along with Germany and other G-7 member states.
Merkel welcomed Moon's participation in the session as a guest and expressed hope for close cooperation in addressing such global challenges as a health crisis and climate change, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
They agreed to explore ways to cooperate in guaranteeing equitable access to coronavirus vaccines for every country and to expand vaccine production and supply, it added.
Moon briefed Merkel on South Korea's efforts for the establishment of peace in Korea, including the results of his recent summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden. Merkel reaffirmed Germany's constant support for the Korea peace process.
