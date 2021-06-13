(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
-
(LEAD) S. Korean bishop named to head Vatican Congregation for Clergy
-
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
-
Moon arrives in Britain for G-7 summit
-
U.S. FDA says 60 million doses of J&J vaccine need to be destroyed: report
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in mid-500s for 2nd day amid continued cluster infections