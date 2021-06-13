Moon meets Suga, Biden at G-7 summit
CORNWALL, Britain, June 12 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Saturday with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden, as they attended a Group of Seven (G-7) summit here.
Moon "exchanged greetings" with Suga just before the start of an expanded session of the summit at Carbis Bay Hotel & Estate in Cornwall, Britain, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
It marked the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders since Suga took office last September.
Moon also encountered Biden at the summit venue. Biden said hello to Moon, who replied that reservations in South Korea for Janssen's COVID-19 vaccines from the U.S. have been completed in 18 hours, Park told reporters.
Moon and Biden had a White House summit in late May, during which Biden agreed to provide South Korea's half a million troops with "full vaccinations." The U.S. soon shipped Janssen-produced vaccines to South Korea for use by one million people.
