Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:09 June 13, 2021

SEOUL, Jun. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/21 Sunny 0

Incheon 26/19 Sunny 0

Suwon 30/20 Sunny 0

Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 0

Daejeon 31/21 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 32/18 Sunny 0

Gangneung 26/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 30/20 Sunny 20

Gwangju 30/20 Cloudy 30

Jeju 25/20 Sunny 20

Daegu 30/21 Heavy Rain 60

Busan 26/21 Cloudy 20

