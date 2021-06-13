Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:09 June 13, 2021
SEOUL, Jun. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/21 Sunny 0
Incheon 26/19 Sunny 0
Suwon 30/20 Sunny 0
Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 0
Daejeon 31/21 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 32/18 Sunny 0
Gangneung 26/18 Sunny 0
Jeonju 30/20 Sunny 20
Gwangju 30/20 Cloudy 30
Jeju 25/20 Sunny 20
Daegu 30/21 Heavy Rain 60
Busan 26/21 Cloudy 20
