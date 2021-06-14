Moon arrives in Austria for state visit
VIENNA, June 13 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived in Vienna on Sunday for a three-day state visit after attending the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Britain.
He became the first South Korean president to travel to Austria officially since the two sides established diplomatic ties in 1892.
He plans to have summit talks Monday with President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold a meeting with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on improving bilateral relations. Kurz made a trip to South Korea in 2019.
Moon's visit here is expected to serve as a chance to further solidify traditionally friendly ties between the two sides, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
It noted Austria's prowess in science and technology as well as the competitive edge of its small and medium-sized firms.
