New virus cases back under 500 on fewer tests, vaccinations gaining traction
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new virus cases dropped below 500 Sunday for the first time in four days due to fewer tests over the weekend as the country's inoculation drive gained traction.
The country reported 452 more COVID-19 cases, including 419 local infections, raising the total caseload to 147,874, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Sunday's tally marked a sharp decrease from Saturday's 565 cases and dropped to the 400s for the first time since Tuesday, when the tally marked 454, the KDCA said.
Daily caseloads here have been going through some ups and downs between the 400s and 700s in recent months with no significant signs of a letup due to sporadic cluster infections nationwide.
Health authorities said the current distancing rules will be extended until July 4.
Currently, the greater Seoul area, Daegu, Jeju Island and a few other areas are under the Level 2 distancing, the third highest in the country's five-tier COVID-19 alert system, while many other regions are under Level 1.5 amid the ban of private gatherings of five or more people.
Under the new scheme, the authorities plan to ease business curfews, with restaurants and entertainment facilities in the capital area permitted to operate until midnight, an extension from the current limit of 10 p.m.
