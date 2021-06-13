(LEAD) Moon calls for global unity to strengthen open societies at G-7 summit
(ATTN: UPDATES with discussions on climate in paras 6-8)
CORNWALL, Britain, June 13 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged the international community Sunday to cope more strongly with such threats as racial discrimination and extremism.
He was attending a plenary session on the third and last day of the Group of Seven (G-7) summit hosted by Britain.
In the meeting, Moon and other participating global leaders discussed ways to reinforce open societies, the values of liberal democracies and open markets. They included the leaders of six other G-7 member states -- the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan -- as well as their Australian, South African and Indian counterparts invited as guests.
Moon briefed them on South Korea's experience in democratization and efforts to strengthen open societies, according to his office Cheong Wa Dae.
He emphasized the need for enhancing international collaboration to counter racialism, extremism and other threats to open societies as well as expanding free and fair trade and fostering an open economy.
He joined another G-7 forum on "climate and nature" later in the day, just before wrapping up his three-day stay in Cornwall, Britain.
Mainly discussed were ways to reduce greenhouse gases, create additional funds on climate and expand biodiversity.
Moon spoke about Seoul's specific action plans to achieve its stated aim of going carbon neutral by 2050, which include a move to set a higher goal of slashing emissions by 2030. He reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to unveil the new target during the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to take place in November.
He is flying to Austria for a state visit, the second leg of his three-nation Europe tour that will also take him to Spain.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
RM of BTS unveils self-written solo song 'Bicycle'
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
-
(Obituary) Celebrity chef Im Ji-ho dies at 65
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Moon joins G-7 summit, vows financial support for global vaccine supply
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 500 on fewer tests, vaccinations gaining traction
-
Moon meets Suga, Biden at G-7 summit