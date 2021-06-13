Moon, Macron discuss bilateral cooperation in cutting-edge technology industries
CORNWALL, Britain, June 13 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and France on Sunday shared hopes to strengthen bilateral cooperation in cutting-edge technology industries, such as semiconductors and electric vehicles, Cheong Wa Dae said.
President Moon Jae-in met with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in the southwestern British county of Cornwall.
During the 45 minute "pull aside" meeting, the two leaders shared their countries' measures against the coronavirus pandemic and economic conditions, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Macron told Moon that France hopes to strengthen cooperation with South Korea on key technology areas. He expressed hope the two sides will boost ties, particularly in areas of cutting-edge technology, such as semiconductors and electric vehicles, and also expressed interest in areas of public health and energy.
Moon reciprocated by saying that South Korea also hopes to bolster ties in the areas, either with France or the European Union.
Macron said that cooperation in culture and education is an important axis sustaining the Seoul-Paris relationship. Moon replied by saying he hoped to see growth in bilateral exchange in terms of training and education in the fields of artificial intelligence and software.
Moon also briefed Macron on the outcome of his recent summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, expressing anticipation for positive diplomatic developments towards North Korea and the United States. Macron, in response, reiterated his strong support toward Seoul's Korea peace process initiative, Park said.
