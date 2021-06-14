Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:00 June 14, 2021

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- G-7 leaders take on China on human rights, market policies (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- New ruling party leader calls for changes in member politicians for regime change (Kookmin Daily)
-- G-7 leaders attempt to rival China with infrastructure project (Donga Ilbo)
-- G-7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan (Seoul Shinmun)
-- G-7 leaders take on China with rival global infrastructure plan (Segye Times)
-- G-7 rivals China with US$40 tln global infrastructure plan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- G-7 leaders OK global infrastructure plan to challenge China (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- G-7 leaders take on China over human rights violations in Hong Kong, Taiwan (Hankyoreh)
-- G-7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SMEs suffer from lack of foreign workforce amid extended pandemic (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- New ruling party leader supports U.S. capitalism, fair competition in markets (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon makes big vaccine pledge at G7 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon meets Suga at G-7, but bilateral session not in the cards (Korea Herald)
-- G7's rivalry with China complicates Korea's balancing act (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!