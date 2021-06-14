Korean-language dailies

-- G-7 leaders take on China on human rights, market policies (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- New ruling party leader calls for changes in member politicians for regime change (Kookmin Daily)

-- G-7 leaders attempt to rival China with infrastructure project (Donga Ilbo)

-- G-7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan (Seoul Shinmun)

-- G-7 leaders take on China with rival global infrastructure plan (Segye Times)

-- G-7 rivals China with US$40 tln global infrastructure plan (Chosun Ilbo)

-- G-7 leaders OK global infrastructure plan to challenge China (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- G-7 leaders take on China over human rights violations in Hong Kong, Taiwan (Hankyoreh)

-- G-7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan (Hankook Ilbo)

-- SMEs suffer from lack of foreign workforce amid extended pandemic (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- New ruling party leader supports U.S. capitalism, fair competition in markets (Korea Economic Daily)

