(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 14)

It is no exaggeration to say that the nation's party politics are fraught with machinations and partisanship as politicians try to protect their status and privilege rather than following their political creeds. In the current National Assembly, the conservative opposition party gives off the image of a patriarchal old man who forces his thoughts on the younger generation while pursuing money and power. The liberal ruling Democratic Party of Korea, under the control of former pro-democracy activists now in their 50s, has alienated people with its double standards as shown in a number of scandals involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.