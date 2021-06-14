(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 14)

First of all, the new chairman with no experience as a lawmaker needs to exercise his leadership to the best of his ability. As he said in his acceptance speech, Lee's foremost task is to steer the party toward a victory in the next presidential election set for March 9, 2022. He should bring all of its members together to rebuild the conservative party which has been reeling from the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye, ex-leader of one of the PPP's predecessors.