Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:10 June 14, 2021

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/20 Cloudy 20

Incheon 27/18 Sunny 10

Suwon 30/19 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 30/21 Sunny 20

Daejeon 31/21 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 31/18 Sunny 20

Gangneung 24/18 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 30/20 Sunny 60

Gwangju 29/20 Cloudy 30

Jeju 26/19 Sunny 0

Daegu 29/21 Sunny 20

Busan 25/21 Sunny 20

