KT partners with U.S. bio firm in electronic medicine
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., a South Korean telecom giant, said Monday it has partnered with U.S.-based NeuroSigma Inc. to collaborate in developing electronic medicine to treat neurological disorders in a move to expand the telecom operator's foothold in the health care sector.
KT said the two companies will collaborate to build a business model and technology for electronic medicine that targets neurological and mental illnesses, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression and epilepsy.
NeuoSigma has made inroads into electronic medicine, developing the Monarch external Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation system, the first device cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat pediatric ADHD, according to the company.
KT said the electronic treatment has less side effects compared with other existing medication.
NeuroSigma plans to receive further clearance from the FDA on depression and epilepsy treatment using the technology, according to KT.
Under the partnership, the telecom operator will support the development of the next version of the eTNS system and work toward commercializing and producing the device in South Korea.
