N.K. leader sends birthday gift to miner to emphasize 'self-reliance'
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a birthday gift to a miner in South Hamgyong Province, state media said Monday, in an apparent effort to stress "self-reliance" in the face of global sanctions.
Kim congratulated Ko Kyong-chan, leader of the "Hero Workteam of the April 5 Pit at the Kumgol Mine under the Komdok Mining Complex," on his 60th birthday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The KCNA praised Ko and his team members as "heroes" for contributing to increased mineral production and for reaching their goals ahead of schedule for the first year of the five-year economic plan unveiled at a party congress in January.
It is rare for Kim to deliver such a gift to an ordinary miner on his 60th birthday. Such a gift has usually been granted to independence fighters and those aged 100 or older.
The North appears to be stressing the achievements of miners from the Komdok region that have helped build a more self-reliant economy during the 1970s by exporting minerals.
Last year, Kim disclosed a plan to turn the Komdok area into the country's "model mountainous city," and vowed to build around 25,000 homes in Komdok and other typhoon-hit areas.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
-
Nat'l team skeet shooter Kim Min-ji banned 12 years for bullying teammates
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(Obituary) Celebrity chef Im Ji-ho dies at 65
-
Virus cases at over 2-month low; vaccinations tipped to top 14 mln this week
-
(5th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Moon joins G-7 summit, vows financial support for global vaccine supply