2 Army officers in border base test positive for virus
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- Two Army officers based in Pocheon, north of Seoul, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Monday.
One of them was first confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after a vacation, and another tested positive on a subsequent test following contact with the first soldier, according to the ministry.
Around 30 others who had come into contact with the two have all tested negative so far.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 995.
Nationwide, South Korea added 399 new cases Monday, bringing the total caseload to 148,273. It marked the first time in more than two months for the daily figure to fall to the 300s since late March.
