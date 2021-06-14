Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Telecom invests in virtual content production company

All News 11:01 June 14, 2021

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top wireless carrier, said Monday it has invested in a leading virtual content production company in a move to strengthen its virtual reality (VR) and metaverse services.

The carrier said it signed a deal to acquire a stake in Seoul-based ViveStudios, which is behind the critically acclaimed VR series "VOLT," and to introduce the company's 3-D filming technology to its VR services.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SK Telecom said it expects the investment and partnership to boost its virtual meetup services.

The telecom operator currently operates its Jump platform, which allows users to interact with others in a virtual world, or the so-called metaverse, with digital avatars.

SK Telecom said it will incorporate ViveStudios' real-time 3-D filming and visual effects technology to create a more realistic experience in the virtual space.

The mobile carrier has recently stepped up its efforts in metaverse technology.

Last month, it partnered with K-pop girl group STAYC to produce digital versions of its members on its Jump AR mobile app, allowing users to take photos and videos next to the members as if they were physically there.

This undated photo, provided by SK Telecom Co., shows its headquarters in central Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#SK Telecom #VR #metaverse
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!