SK Telecom invests in virtual content production company
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top wireless carrier, said Monday it has invested in a leading virtual content production company in a move to strengthen its virtual reality (VR) and metaverse services.
The carrier said it signed a deal to acquire a stake in Seoul-based ViveStudios, which is behind the critically acclaimed VR series "VOLT," and to introduce the company's 3-D filming technology to its VR services.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
SK Telecom said it expects the investment and partnership to boost its virtual meetup services.
The telecom operator currently operates its Jump platform, which allows users to interact with others in a virtual world, or the so-called metaverse, with digital avatars.
SK Telecom said it will incorporate ViveStudios' real-time 3-D filming and visual effects technology to create a more realistic experience in the virtual space.
The mobile carrier has recently stepped up its efforts in metaverse technology.
Last month, it partnered with K-pop girl group STAYC to produce digital versions of its members on its Jump AR mobile app, allowing users to take photos and videos next to the members as if they were physically there.
