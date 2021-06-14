Seoul stocks flat Monday morning ahead of Fed meeting
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded almost flat late Monday morning as investors await the results of the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week, with the China and Hong Kong stock markets closed for holidays.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 2.54 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,246.78 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded in a tight range as investors are holding onto their cash, seeking more hints over potential tapering in the world's largest economy.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics retreated 0.62 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.78 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver advanced 3.89 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics increased 0.47 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.84 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem decreased 2.71 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,115.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.1 won from the previous session's close.
