TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart

All News 14:08 June 14, 2021

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) saw its latest album land at fifth place on the Billboard main albums chart in its best record since debut.

"South Korean pop quintet Tomorrow x Together notches its first top 10 album on the Billboard 200 as 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' debuts at No. 5 with 43,000 equivalent album units earned," the Billboard reported Sunday (local time).

Album sales accounted for a majority of the total with 39,000, while the remaining units came from digital downloads and streams, according to Billboard.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows boy band Tomorrow X Together. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The new ranking marks the highest-charting record for the five-piece band. The group's previous best was No. 25 with its third EP "Minisode 1: Blue Hour."

The group first entered the main albums chart with its March 2019 debut EP "The Dream Chapter: Star" landing at No. 140 on the Billboard 200.

There are so far six K-pop acts that have made it into the top five spots of the main albums chart: BTS, BLACKPINK, Super M, NCT 127 and Monsta X.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows boy band Tomorrow X Together. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

TXT released "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze" on May 31. The eight-track album includes main track "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)," which RM of BTS helped pen, as well as the group's first original English track "Magic."

