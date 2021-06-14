EXO adds another million-seller with latest album
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band EXO has added another album to its list of million-selling albums with the latest release "Don't Fight the Feeling," its management agency said Tuesday.
The EP, released last week, has sold 1.09 million copies as of Sunday, becoming the nine-member group's sixth million-selling album, according to SM Entertainment.
The group first earned a million-selling album record with its debut studio album "XOXO (Kiss & Hug)" in 2013.
"Don't Fight the Feeling" is the act's first release in more than a year following its sixth studio album "Obsession." Preorders for the new album reached more than 1.22 million, a record high for the act. It also topped the iTunes top album chart in 85 regions.
Seven of EXO's nine members -- excluding Chen and Suho -- took part in the album. The two members enlisted for compulsory military service last year.
