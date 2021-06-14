Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, Austria agree to deepen partnership in science, high-tech fields

All News 18:50 June 14, 2021

VIENNA, June 14 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Austria agreed during summit talks here Monday that the two sides are "optimal" partners in the new industrial era and discussed ways to deepen forward-looking bilateral ties, Cheong Wa Dae said.

President Moon Jae-in arrived in the Austrian capital on Sunday evening for a state visit at the invitation of President Alexander Van der Bellen. Moon became the first South Korean president to travel formally to Austria since the two nations forged diplomatic ties in 1892.

In their summit, the two discussed a broad range of issues, including bilateral relations, climate and environment as well as the Korean Peninsula security situations, according to Moon's office.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd from L) and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen pose for a commemorative photo at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna on June 14, 2021, along with their wives -- Kim Jung-sook (L) and Doris Schmidauer. (Yonhap)

They shared the view that South Korea and Austria are "optimal partners for cooperation in response to the fourth industrial era," it said.

They especially agreed to continue collaboration for synergy between Austria's prowess in science, technology and cutting-edge industries and South Korea's world-class capabilities on commercialization and industrialization, it added.

Moon pointed out that two-way trade volume had increased 11 percent to US$2.7 billion in 2020 from $2.4 billion a year earlier despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moon and van der Bellen also agreed to work together for the vision of net-zero carbon emissions.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen inspect honor guards at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna on June 14, 2021. (Yonhap)
An official welcome ceremony for South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook is under way at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna on June 14, 2021. (Yonhap)

On the Korea peace process, Moon requested continued support from Austria, a global leader in the disarmament and nonproliferation fields. Austria is home to more than 40 international organizations, such as OSCE, IAEA and CTBTO.

The Austrian leader reaffirmed his country's unswerving support for Seoul's campaign to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Right after their talks, the two attended the signing ceremony of a pact on promoting cultural cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Moon attended an official welcoming ceremony held at the Hofburg Palace. Austria is the second leg of his three-nation Europe tour. He joined a G-7 summit in Britain and plans to make a state visit to Spain from Tuesday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted by his compatriots living in Vienna, Austria, on June 14, 2021. (Yonhap)


(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!