LS 71,600 UP 200

GC Corp 329,000 UP 3,000

GS E&C 42,850 DN 250

LOTTE 42,450 DN 200

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,530 DN 70

SKC 140,500 UP 500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 639,000 UP 1,000

GS Retail 38,350 UP 400

Ottogi 547,000 UP 5,000

IlyangPharm 37,300 DN 300

F&F Holdings 37,650 UP 50

MERITZ SECU 4,295 DN 50

KPIC 250,000 DN 1,500

HtlShilla 98,800 UP 100

Hanmi Science 69,400 UP 1,200

SamsungElecMech 177,000 UP 1,000

Hanssem 110,000 UP 500

OCI 123,000 UP 500

LS ELECTRIC 57,500 DN 400

KorZinc 437,500 UP 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,880 DN 130

HyundaiMipoDock 84,800 DN 400

IS DONGSEO 59,100 DN 300

S-Oil 102,500 UP 1,500

LG Innotek 219,000 UP 8,000

KSOE 138,500 DN 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 268,500 UP 3,000

HMM 46,250 UP 1,400

HYUNDAI WIA 89,600 DN 3,200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,000 DN 950

KumhoPetrochem 217,500 UP 500

Mobis 288,000 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,200 DN 800

S-1 82,600 DN 600

ZINUS 99,900 UP 2,400

KEPCO 26,700 UP 550

LOTTE SHOPPING 125,000 UP 3,000

SamsungSecu 44,750 DN 400

KG DONGBU STL 20,100 UP 150

SKTelecom 333,000 DN 1,000

(MORE)