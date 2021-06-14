KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS 71,600 UP 200
GC Corp 329,000 UP 3,000
GS E&C 42,850 DN 250
LOTTE 42,450 DN 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,530 DN 70
SKC 140,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 639,000 UP 1,000
GS Retail 38,350 UP 400
Ottogi 547,000 UP 5,000
IlyangPharm 37,300 DN 300
F&F Holdings 37,650 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 4,295 DN 50
KPIC 250,000 DN 1,500
HtlShilla 98,800 UP 100
Hanmi Science 69,400 UP 1,200
SamsungElecMech 177,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 110,000 UP 500
OCI 123,000 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 57,500 DN 400
KorZinc 437,500 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,880 DN 130
HyundaiMipoDock 84,800 DN 400
IS DONGSEO 59,100 DN 300
S-Oil 102,500 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 219,000 UP 8,000
KSOE 138,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 268,500 UP 3,000
HMM 46,250 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI WIA 89,600 DN 3,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,000 DN 950
KumhoPetrochem 217,500 UP 500
Mobis 288,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,200 DN 800
S-1 82,600 DN 600
ZINUS 99,900 UP 2,400
KEPCO 26,700 UP 550
LOTTE SHOPPING 125,000 UP 3,000
SamsungSecu 44,750 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 20,100 UP 150
SKTelecom 333,000 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
Virus cases at over 2-month low; vaccinations tipped to top 14 mln this week
Japan unilaterally cancels plan for talks between Moon, Suga: official
