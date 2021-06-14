S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 14, 2021
All News 16:32 June 14, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.814 0.761 +5.3
2-year TB 1.139 1.165 -2.6
3-year TB 1.287 1.276 +1.1
10-year TB 2.096 2.101 -0.5
2-year MSB 1.138 1.117 +2.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.881 1.872 +0.9
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
BTS song 'Butter' spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Virus cases at over 2-month low; vaccinations tipped to top 14 mln this week
-
(5th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Japan unilaterally cancels plan for talks between Moon, Suga: official
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine