S. Korea, Austria agree to forge 'strategic partnership'

All News 20:55 June 14, 2021

VIENNA, June 14 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korea and Austria agreed Monday to elevate their longstanding ties to a "strategic partnership" during talks here between President Moon Jae-in and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

They noted that the two sides have constantly developed bilateral ties. In 2022 they will commemorate the 130th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.

They agreed to upgrade the relationship a notch for "forward-looking partnerships" on such various fields as politics, economy, science and technology, culture and arts.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) meets with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the chancellor's office in Vienna on June 14, 2021. (Yonhap)


