U.S. supports provision of COVID-19 vaccine to N. Korea
WASHINGTON, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The United States has no immediate plan to directly provide COVID-19 vaccine to North Korea but supports international efforts to assist the impoverished country cope with the pandemic, the State Department said Monday.
"While we have no plans to provide vaccines to the DPRK, we continue to support international efforts aimed at the provision of critical humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable North Koreans," a department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency, asking not to be identified.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
The remarks come after South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his country will help push for international support for the North if Pyongyang asked.
"If North Korea agrees, (we) will push proactively for cooperation on vaccine supplies for it," Moon said in a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen, in Vienna.
North Korea claims to have detected no confirmed case of the new coronavirus within its borders.
The country has maintain a strict border control since the start of the pandemic early last year.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
-
All Air Force flights suspended after KF-16 jet pilot ejects during takeoff run
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(LEAD) Army soldier dies 6 days after receiving Pfizer vaccine
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Japan unilaterally cancels plan for talks between Moon, Suga: official