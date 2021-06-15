Korean-language dailies

-- Head of state health insurer goes on hunger strike over feuds between labor unions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- China finds G-7 statement unacceptable, S. Korea claims it played no role (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Youth employment' program shunned by young people (Donga Ilbo)

-- Japan cancels talks with S. Korea over regular Dokdo exercise (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Lee Jun-seok effect' moving needle in Jeolla regions (Segye Times)

-- Labor unions bicker with each other, director goes on hunger strike at state health insurer (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korean, Japan engage in blame game over cancellation of summit (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Suga unilaterally cancels talks with S. Korea, commits 'diplomatic discourtesy' (Hankyoreh)

-- Life moves closer to normalcy as schools, concert halls open up, int'l travel expands (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Hyundai Mobis to build semiconductor for cars (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Private sector debt soars 1,000 tln won during 4 years of Moon administration (Korea Economic Daily)

