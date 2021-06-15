Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- Head of state health insurer goes on hunger strike over feuds between labor unions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- China finds G-7 statement unacceptable, S. Korea claims it played no role (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Youth employment' program shunned by young people (Donga Ilbo)
-- Japan cancels talks with S. Korea over regular Dokdo exercise (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Lee Jun-seok effect' moving needle in Jeolla regions (Segye Times)
-- Labor unions bicker with each other, director goes on hunger strike at state health insurer (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean, Japan engage in blame game over cancellation of summit (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Suga unilaterally cancels talks with S. Korea, commits 'diplomatic discourtesy' (Hankyoreh)
-- Life moves closer to normalcy as schools, concert halls open up, int'l travel expands (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Hyundai Mobis to build semiconductor for cars (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Private sector debt soars 1,000 tln won during 4 years of Moon administration (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Japan nixed meeting between Moon, Suga (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea's financial system at risk over fast-growing household debt (Korea Herald)
-- Main opposition enjoys high support rate after electing young leader (Korea Times)
