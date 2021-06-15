(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 15)

All told, the rivalry between the U.S., backed by Western economies, and China will further intensify in the future. U.S. President Joe Biden strongly criticized China for its human rights violations including forced labor in Xinjiang. He asked the G-7 leaders to join him and reflect the criticism in the joint statement. But Biden's demand failed to go through due to different stances on the matter held by the other countries. This shows the U.S.'s attempt to build an anti-China alliance is still wanting.