(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 15)

The G-7 Summit also mentioned North Korean denuclearization, which had been carefully skipped in Moon's summit with Biden. The G-7 members took the position that the issue must be resolved by complete, verifiable, irreversible abandonment (CVIA) of the weapons. We hope the Moon administration urges Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear programs. Regrettably, Moon's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga ended in one minute. Moon could not move an inch to address thorny issues between Seoul and Tokyo over wartime forced labor and sex slaves. The government must come up with solutions to untie that Gordian knot. That's the only way to improve the two countries' relations.

