Blue Jays' Ryu, Cardinals' Kim to start on same day for 2nd time in '21

Ryu lost his next start against the Chicago White Sox last Thursday, when he allowed three runs in six innings. All of those runs were scored in the first inning, as Ryu held the White Sox to just two singles over the next five frames. He got little support from his lineup as the Jays lost 5-2 and Ryu dropped to 5-4 with a 3.34 ERA. He has now lost consecutive starts for the first time as a Blue Jay.