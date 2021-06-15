Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

June 15, 2021

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/21 Rain 60

Incheon 25/19 Rain 60

Suwon 25/20 Rain 60

Cheongju 25/21 Rain 60

Daejeon 25/21 Rain 60

Chuncheon 26/20 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 22/18 Sunny 70

Jeonju 24/21 Rain 60

Gwangju 24/20 Rain 80

Jeju 25/21 Rain 100

Daegu 25/20 Rain 80

Busan 23/20 Rain 70

