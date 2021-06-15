Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 June 15, 2021
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/21 Rain 60
Incheon 25/19 Rain 60
Suwon 25/20 Rain 60
Cheongju 25/21 Rain 60
Daejeon 25/21 Rain 60
Chuncheon 26/20 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 22/18 Sunny 70
Jeonju 24/21 Rain 60
Gwangju 24/20 Rain 80
Jeju 25/21 Rain 100
Daegu 25/20 Rain 80
Busan 23/20 Rain 70
(END)
