S. Korea, U.S. hold combined naval salvage exercise
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have staged a weeklong naval exercise focusing on combined diving and salvage operations, the Navy said Tuesday.
The Salvage Exercise (SALVEX) Korea 2021 kicked off Wednesday last week in waters off Jinhae on the south coast and was to end Tuesday, bringing together 16 Korean sailors and 17 members of the U.S. Mobile Diving & Salvage Unit, according to the Navy.
The exercise involves a range of underwater and ground missions such as search and recovery, salvage, underwater demolitions for harbor clearance and emergency repairs of hulls under realistic training scenarios, the Navy said, adding that the sailors used side-scan sonar, remote operated vehicles and various other systems for full-mission operations.
"This exercise focuses on combined diving and salvage operations for humanitarian purposes. It will help enhance interoperable capabilities of the two Navies in any contingency," a Navy official said.
The SALVEX was launched in 1985 and has been held on an annual basis. But last year's one was canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
(LEAD) Army soldier dies 6 days after receiving Pfizer vaccine
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Japan unilaterally cancels plan for talks between Moon, Suga: official