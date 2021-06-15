S. Korea extends pandemic-driven advisory against overseas travel until July 15
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday extended its special advisory against overseas travel for another month amid the continued spread of the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.
The measure, which calls for citizens to cancel or postpone trips abroad, will remain in effect until July 15. The current advisory was set to expire Tuesday.
The extension came as many countries around the world continue to restrict the entry of people arriving from overseas amid the continued spread of COVID-19, the ministry said.
The ministry plans to consider whether to extend the advisory again later in consideration of the overall pandemic situation in the world, progress in the local vaccination campaign and other factors.
