The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 June 15, 2021
SEOUL, Jun. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.56 0.56
2-M 0.59 0.59
3-M 0.63 0.62
6-M 0.69 0.68
12-M 1.04 1.02
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
EXO sweeps iTunes albums chart in 85 regions
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
(LEAD) Army soldier dies 6 days after receiving Pfizer vaccine
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week