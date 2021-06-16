(LEAD) Moon meets Spanish king in welcoming ceremony
(ATTN: UPDATES with welcoming ceremony, city hall visit; CHANGES headline; ADDS photos)
MADRID, June 15 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended an official welcoming ceremony in Madrid on Tuesday, kicking off his three-day state visit.
Shortly after touching down at the Barajas international airport in the Spanish capital, he headed to the royal palace together with first lady Kim Jung-sook. King Felipe VI greeted them, as they met for the first time since the king's trip to South Korea in October 2019.
Moon then visited City Hall in Madrid in accordance with a longtime tradition for a foreign state guest in Spain.
The president expressed hope for an early normalization in people's daily lives from the COVID-19 pandemic and the resumption of brisk people-to-people exchanges between the two nations, Moon's office said.
Moon later attended a welcoming dinner hosted by King Felipe VI.
On Wednesday, he is scheduled to hold summit talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on upgrading bilateral ties, especially expanding economic partnerships.
Moon will fly to Barcelona later in the day to join an annual business leaders' forum. He is the first South Korean leader to make a state visit to Spain in 14 years.
Spain is the last leg of his weeklong Europe tour that also took him to Britain and Austria.
(END)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(LEAD) Army soldier dies 6 days after receiving Pfizer vaccine
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to push for COVID-19 vaccine supplies if North Korea agrees
-
New virus cases in 300s for 2nd day; vaccinations in higher gear