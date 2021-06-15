Listed firms' financial health improves in Q1
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's listed companies saw their overall financial soundness improve slightly in the first quarter thanks mainly to big firms' better conditions, a report showed Tuesday.
The borrowings-to-total assets ratio of 820 non-financial corporations listed on the country's main and minor stock markets came to 21.6 percent in the January-March period, down 0.8 percentage point from a year earlier, according to the report from the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI).
The ratio for the top 20 percent of companies in terms of sales fell 1 percentage point to 21.8 percent, while that for the remaining corporations gained 0.5 percentage point to 20.6 percent.
The ratio, which is calculated by dividing total assets by borrowings, measures a company's dependence on borrowed money. The lower the figure, the better a company's financial health.
KERI said large firms' financial stability improved in the first quarter, but smaller firms' suffered setbacks.
Companies in the five industrial sectors hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic showed mixed results.
Tourism and leisure firms posted an 8.4 percentage-point jump with figures for duty-free shops and shipbuilders climbing 2.2 percentage points and 0.7 percentage point, respectively.
In contrast, airlines saw their ratio drop 8.9 percentage points thanks to their capital increases, and the tally for accommodation firms dropped 0.6 percentage point.
KERI, the think tank under the Federation of Korean Industries, the lobby for South Korea's family-controlled conglomerates, called for greater support for coronavirus-hit companies as a considerable number of firms have yet to see their financial health turn for the better.
