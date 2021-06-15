S. Korea braces for rising variant cases, total nearing 2,000
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed 226 more cases of contagious variants of the new coronavirus, health authorities said Tuesday, adding to woes that the country's virus battle may be exacerbated by the more transmissible viruses.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said there were 195 local infections and 31 imported cases, bringing the total to 1,964.
Of them, 192 cases were the Britain-originated variant, followed by 30 from India, three from South Africa and one from Brazil, according to the KDCA.
The number of variant cases believed to have originated from Britain reached 1,663, with 155 cases of mutated strains coming from virus-hit India. South African-originated variant cases reached 140 here, and six came from Brazil.
Out of 3,048 South Korean nationals who have entered the country, 78 were confirmed to have been infected with the new coronavirus, the KDCA said.
Of them, 19 were infected with mutant COVID-19 strains traced to India, known to be much more transmissible than other three.
The authorities have said they remain vigilant against the possibility that highly transmissible new variants from Britain, South Africa, Brazil, and India could lead to another uptick in virus cases here as the country's vaccination drive is revving up.
The country has inoculated more than 13 million people, or a quarter of its 51.3 million population, as of Tuesday after it launched its vaccination drive in late February.
To block the inflow of a new emerging strain from India, entrants from the country are mandatorily quarantined at state facilities for seven days before being put under self-quarantine depending on the results of virus tests.
