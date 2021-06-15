Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon discusses vaccine cooperation with Germany's CureVac

All News 17:16 June 15, 2021

VIENNA, June 15 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in had a virtual meeting Tuesday with the head of Germany's biotech group CureVac on COVID-19 vaccine partnership, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Moon talked with the firm's CEO Franz-Werner Haas just before leaving for Spain following a three-day state visit to Austria.

Moon requested the "strengthening of COVID-19 vaccine cooperation" between his country and the company known for its own efforts to manufacture vaccines based on the so-called messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.

The company is also working to develop a second-generation vaccine not just the coronavirus but also its variants.

This EPA photo taken Feb. 4, 2021, shows a logo of German biotech group CureVac seen at its main building in Tuebingen, Germany. (Yonhap)

Moon pointed out that South Korea, which has an advanced bio-health sector, is trying to become a global vaccine production hub.

He expressed hope that CureVac will succeed in developing an mRNA vaccine.

Moon met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel last weekend on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in the British county of Cornwall. The two sides agreed to cooperate with each other on vaccine development and production.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a meeting in Cornwall, Britain, on June 12, 2021. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Moon Jae-in #CureVac CEO
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!