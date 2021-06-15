Over 600 drug offenders arrested in 3-month police crackdown

By age, people in their 20s accounted for 947, or 36.2 percent, of the detained suspects, followed by 644 in their 30s (24.5 percent), 436 in their 40s (16.6 percent), 319 in their 50s (12.2 percent), 104 in their 60s (4 percent) and 102 in their teens (3.9 percent), the agency noted.