Over 600 drug offenders arrested in 3-month police crackdown
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- An intensive police crackdown on drug offenses for the past three months resulted in the arrests of over 600 suspects, the National Police Agency (NPA) said Tuesday.
The three-month-long crackdown that began in March led to the detention of 2,626 drug offenders and 614 of them were put under arrest, the NPA said.
Foreign nationals accounted for 16.5 percent, or 432, of the detained suspects, it said.
By age, people in their 20s accounted for 947, or 36.2 percent, of the detained suspects, followed by 644 in their 30s (24.5 percent), 436 in their 40s (16.6 percent), 319 in their 50s (12.2 percent), 104 in their 60s (4 percent) and 102 in their teens (3.9 percent), the agency noted.
It said 1,793 suspects, or 68.3 percent, were caught using or peddling psychotropic drugs, such as methamphetamine, synthetic hemp and ecstasy, followed by 625 suspects related to marijuana (23.8 percent) and 208 suspects related to poppy, cocaine and fentanyl (7.9 percent).
The agency said 1,948 suspects, or 74.2 percent, were caught using drugs and 538 suspects, or 20.5 percent, were detained for peddling the illegal substances. Notably, 892 suspects, or 34 percent, committed drug offenses through the internet, it said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
