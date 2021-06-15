KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Shinsegae 301,000 UP 1,000
Daewoong 39,450 UP 1,400
Nongshim 320,500 UP 4,500
SGBC 101,000 DN 3,500
SamyangFood 90,500 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,750 DN 700
CJ CheilJedang 450,500 DN 7,000
TaekwangInd 1,269,000 DN 8,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,360 UP 120
KAL 33,650 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,030 DN 40
LG Corp. 99,100 UP 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,000 DN 2,000
GCH Corp 33,750 DN 650
LotteChilsung 156,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,400 DN 100
POSCO 342,000 DN 2,500
Hyosung 100,000 UP 1,500
DB INSURANCE 49,500 UP 350
SamsungElec 80,900 UP 400
NHIS 12,800 UP 150
DongwonInd 272,500 DN 1,500
SK Discovery 53,500 DN 1,000
LS 69,800 DN 1,800
GC Corp 325,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE 41,000 DN 1,450
GS E&C 42,500 DN 350
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,570 UP 40
SKC 140,500 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 653,000 UP 14,000
GS Retail 37,950 DN 400
Ottogi 549,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 37,200 DN 100
F&F Holdings 37,700 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 4,320 UP 25
KPIC 253,500 UP 3,500
HtlShilla 98,700 DN 100
Hanmi Science 68,800 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 177,500 UP 500
Hanssem 107,000 DN 3,000
(MORE)
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
(LEAD) Army soldier dies 6 days after receiving Pfizer vaccine
Japan unilaterally cancels plan for talks between Moon, Suga: official