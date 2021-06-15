20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Gimpo language institute
All News 16:40 June 15, 2021
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Twenty people, including students and instructors, have tested positive for the new coronavirus at a language institute in Gimpo, west of Seoul, local officials said Tuesday.
Health authorities are conducting an epidemiological survey after the cases were confirmed on Monday and Tuesday, they said.
The country reported 374 new virus cases on the day, raising the total caseload to 148,647.
