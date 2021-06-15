Go to Contents Go to Navigation

20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Gimpo language institute

All News 16:40 June 15, 2021

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Twenty people, including students and instructors, have tested positive for the new coronavirus at a language institute in Gimpo, west of Seoul, local officials said Tuesday.

Health authorities are conducting an epidemiological survey after the cases were confirmed on Monday and Tuesday, they said.

The country reported 374 new virus cases on the day, raising the total caseload to 148,647.

This May 24, 2021, photo shows a medical worker taking a sample from a citizen at a COVID-19 testing station in Seoul. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus #COVID-19
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!