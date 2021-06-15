S. Korea set to ease social distancing in phases, adopt pilot-program
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's health authorities said Tuesday they plan to operate a three-week pilot-run of the new social distancing scheme starting early next month, while working to prevent a sudden surge in daily cases.
Authorities earlier hinted they would significantly revamp the social distancing program starting July 5 as the country's inoculation drive is gathering pace. As of 2:30 p.m., 13 million people, or around 25 percent of the population, had received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines.
The plan includes lifting the current ban on the gatherings of five or more people, raising the ceiling to eight.
Health authorities, however, said they may consider operating a pilot-run of the eased social distancing scheme, and initially allow gatherings of six people in the capital area, and then gradually expand the limit, depending on the virus situation.
For the time being, entertainment establishments will also be allowed to operate until 10:00 p.m. in the greater Seoul area.
The move apparently came amid concerns that an all-out change in the social distancing scheme may lead to a sharp uptick in daily virus cases.
South Korea earlier said starting in July, restaurants and cafes can operate until midnight in the greater Seoul area, two hours later than the current curfew at 10:00 p.m.
Currently, the greater Seoul area, along with the southeastern city of Daegu and the resort island of Jeju, is under the Level 2 distancing in the five-level scheme, while the rest of the country is under Level 1.5. Private gatherings of five or more are banned nationwide.
South Korea reported 374 more virus cases on Tuesday, raising the total caseload to 148,647, according to the KDCA.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
-
(6th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
(LEAD) Army soldier dies 6 days after receiving Pfizer vaccine
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to push for COVID-19 vaccine supplies if North Korea agrees