Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:02 June 16, 2021

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Disappeared red days' to return (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Electric costs to increase starting next month (Kookmin Daily)
-- He died in 3.3-square-meter room after having only energy drinks (Donga Ilbo)
-- Four more red days; alternative holidays to be expanded (Seoul Shinmun)
-- NATO vows to work together against challenges posed by China in first official tough line against Beijing (Segye Times)
-- Elderly citizens paid 'elderly tax' today, again (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Basic income debate ignited, but only branded names for presidential election rampant (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Anti-discrimination law referred to parliament committee by the public (Hankyoreh)
-- Lowest legal fee falls below 3 mln won amid challenges facing lawyers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Kakao gallops past Naver as 3rd most valuable firm (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Big bang in loan market with techfins' strike (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Ahead of schedule, 25 pct of Korea's population get jabs (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea meets first vaccine target: 13 million people get one dose (Korea Herald)
-- President seeks vaccine partnership with German drugmaker CureVac (Korea Times)
(END)

