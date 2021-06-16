(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 16)

This is the outcome of the government policy to fulfill Moon's election pledges no matter what. The Ministry of Education authorized the establishment of the Korea Institute of Energy Technology in Naju, South Jeolla Province, at a cost of 1.6 trillion won even though the school-age population is shrinking and many local universities are mired in financial troubles. As a presidential candidate, Moon promised an engineering university to voters in the region. Debt owed by Kepco, which will fund the university, increased by 3.8 trillion won last year alone.