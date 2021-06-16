Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 June 16, 2021
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/20 Sunny 10
Incheon 28/20 Sunny 0
Suwon 29/19 Sunny 10
Cheongju 28/20 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 27/20 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 27/18 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 21/18 Rain 70
Jeonju 27/20 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 28/20 Sunny 20
Jeju 24/21 Rain 30
Daegu 23/19 Cloudy 30
Busan 24/20 Rain 60
