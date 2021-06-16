Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 June 16, 2021

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/20 Sunny 10

Incheon 28/20 Sunny 0

Suwon 29/19 Sunny 10

Cheongju 28/20 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 27/20 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 27/18 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 21/18 Rain 70

Jeonju 27/20 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 28/20 Sunny 20

Jeju 24/21 Rain 30

Daegu 23/19 Cloudy 30

Busan 24/20 Rain 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!