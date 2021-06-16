Daewoo Shipbuilding to develop cybersecurity for smart ships
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Wednesday it will develop cybersecurity technologies for remote autonomous ships and smart ships.
To that end, the shipbuilder will team up with local cybersecurity companies, including maritime cybersecurity startup DSLAP Company, and Korea University by 2022, it said.
The project was also helped by the ocean ministry amid growing demand for cybersecurity for remote autonomous ships, smart ships and smart battleships that have been being developed at a fast pace, DSME said.
DSME will test and adopt the developed cybersecurity technologies on its ships, it said.
Under the guidelines of the International Marine Organization (IMO) on maritime cyber risk management, which went into effect this year, shippers and shipbuilders should secure technologies and systems to brace for cyberthreats and cyberattacks, DSME said, citing data that cyberattacks on ships rose tenfold over the past three years.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(4th LD) New virus cases back under 500; fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from 2-week quarantine
-
Medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' aims to provide warmth amid pandemic: director
-
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
-
TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart
-
BTS song 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week
-
(LEAD) Army soldier dies 6 days after receiving Pfizer vaccine
-
(4th LD) New virus cases in 300s for 2nd day; vaccinations top 13 mln in less than 4 months
-
(LEAD) S. Korea achieves 13-mln vaccination goal earlier than scheduled