Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks extend gains late Wednesday morning

All News 11:28 June 16, 2021

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their gains late Wednesday morning as investors scooped up blue-chip shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 20.66 points, or 0.63 percent, to 3,279.29 as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved down 0.27 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.71 percent, as investors sat on the sidelines amid the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting that runs through Wednesday (U.S. time).

In Seoul, top tech giant Samsung Electronics increased 1.11 percent, and SK hynix gained 0.39 percent.

No. 1 shipper HMM moved up 2.02 percent, and Hyundai Glovis added 4.63 percent.

Chemical firms also gathered ground, with LG Household & Health Care rising 6.37 percent and cosmetics giant AmorePacific advancing 0.35 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,117.90 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.90 won from the previous session's close.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!