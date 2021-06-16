Seoul stocks extend gains late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their gains late Wednesday morning as investors scooped up blue-chip shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 20.66 points, or 0.63 percent, to 3,279.29 as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved down 0.27 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.71 percent, as investors sat on the sidelines amid the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting that runs through Wednesday (U.S. time).
In Seoul, top tech giant Samsung Electronics increased 1.11 percent, and SK hynix gained 0.39 percent.
No. 1 shipper HMM moved up 2.02 percent, and Hyundai Glovis added 4.63 percent.
Chemical firms also gathered ground, with LG Household & Health Care rising 6.37 percent and cosmetics giant AmorePacific advancing 0.35 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,117.90 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.90 won from the previous session's close.
