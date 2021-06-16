New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- A Japanese-language compilation album of BTS songs has shipped 1.1 million units on its first day, the band's agency said Wednesday.
Shipments of "BTS, The Best," the seven-piece band's new album, surpassed 1.1 million units on its first day of release in the Asian country, according to Big Hit Music.
The 23-track album includes Japanese-language songs such as "Film Out," "Your Eyes Tell" and "Crystal Snow." It also includes Japanese versions of the band's Korean songs, like "Fake Love," "Idol" and "On."
BTS has built a strong fan base in Japan. "Film Out," the seven-piece act's Japanese single released on April 2, topped a signature digital single chart in the country upon release and earned more than 10 million streams in its first week.
The song also made a splash in the United States, debuting at No. 81 on the Billboard's main singles chart to become the group's first Japanese song to land on the Hot 100.
BTS is set to release a physical album of its latest Billboard-topping hit "Butter" next month. The upcoming album will include the summer number as well as a new track, according to Big Hit.
