Two ex-MLB players among veterans left off Olympic baseball team as youth takes over

Oh, who pitched for three major league clubs from 2016 to 2019, leads the KBO with 20 saves this year. But his peripheral numbers aren't as strong as younger relievers who have fewer saves this year, and the manager ultimately went with another hard-throwing righty reliever in Go Woo-suk. The closer for the LG Twins has a delivery and demeanor that are reminiscent of Oh's younger days, and has been lights out this year with a 1.88 ERA and 17 saves in 26 appearances.